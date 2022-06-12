Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $32.29

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

