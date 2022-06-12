Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $51.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($37.10) to €33.30 ($35.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($54.30) to €52.50 ($56.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

FSNUY stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.