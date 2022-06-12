Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $51.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($37.10) to €33.30 ($35.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($54.30) to €52.50 ($56.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FSNUY stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.