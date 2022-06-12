Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT at $11.57

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,427 shares of company stock worth $2,144,964. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 861,362 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 67,675 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 68,295 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 728.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 773.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

