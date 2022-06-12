Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Target Price at $63.67

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $827,173,000 after buying an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

