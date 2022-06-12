J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives $102.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.87.

A number of research firms have commented on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

