Guild (NYSE:GHLD) versus Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Guild alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Guild and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guild currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 46.99%. Given Guild’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 21.62% 17.95% 4.59% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Guild has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guild and Farmhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.58 billion 0.41 $283.77 million $5.39 1.94 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Summary

Guild beats Farmhouse on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Farmhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.