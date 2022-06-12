Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.74

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

