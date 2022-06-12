Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 193922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Specifically, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592 over the last 90 days.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.