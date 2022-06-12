Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Up to $26.20

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $26.88. Vistra shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 17,433 shares changing hands.
VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.
The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.
In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vistra by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after purchasing an additional 280,995 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the period.
Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
