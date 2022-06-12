WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. WH Group has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.54.
WH Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WH Group (WHGLY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.