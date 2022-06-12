WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. WH Group has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

Get WH Group alerts:

WH Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.