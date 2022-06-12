TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.50

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TDCX by 82.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in TDCX by 41.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TDCX by 106.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 901,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TDCX by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

