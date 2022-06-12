Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Expands By 808.7%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 808.7% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WTBDY opened at $8.30 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

