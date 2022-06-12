Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

