Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Up 703.2% in May

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 703.2% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

