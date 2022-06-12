Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $145.51

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $145.51, but opened at $151.00. Baidu shares last traded at $147.78, with a volume of 46,765 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

