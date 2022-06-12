Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $145.51

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $145.51, but opened at $151.00. Baidu shares last traded at $147.78, with a volume of 46,765 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.
About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.