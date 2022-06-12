Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in May

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $3.49 on Friday. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

