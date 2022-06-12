Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Short Interest Update

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (WLFDY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.