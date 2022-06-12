Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $19.62. Lemonade shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 1,923 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

