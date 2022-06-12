JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($67.67) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WZZZY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($53.88) to GBX 3,700 ($46.37) in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($55.14) to GBX 3,500 ($43.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($50.75) to GBX 3,660 ($45.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,076.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

