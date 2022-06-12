ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $61.03 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

