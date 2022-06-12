Berenberg Bank Lowers Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF) Price Target to GBX 550

Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VLUTF stock opened at $5.56 on Friday.

Volution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

