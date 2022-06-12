Barclays Increases Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target to GBX 980

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 940 ($11.78) to GBX 980 ($12.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

