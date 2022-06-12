Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $1.90 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGRNF opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

About Regis Resources (Get Rating)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

