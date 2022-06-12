Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $1.90 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS RGRNF opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.10.
About Regis Resources (Get Rating)
