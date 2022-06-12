Scotiabank Trims Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Target Price to C$21.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TCLAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

