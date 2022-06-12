JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($17.63) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.67) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

