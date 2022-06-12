The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €45.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.97) to €40.00 ($43.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($59.46) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

UBSFY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

