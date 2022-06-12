Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.50. Shimano has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $32.88.
Shimano Company Profile (Get Rating)
