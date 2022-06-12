Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.50. Shimano has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

