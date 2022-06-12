Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Up 528.1% in May

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 528.1% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Zalando has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €87.00 ($93.55) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($96.77) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.