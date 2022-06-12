Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.00.
Swisscom stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $61.42.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.