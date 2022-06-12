Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

