Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Cut to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $10.80 target price on the stock.
Nexi stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Nexi has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $22.54.
Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)
