Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Cut to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $10.80 target price on the stock.

Nexi stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Nexi has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

