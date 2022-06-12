Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DNB Markets

Research analysts at DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PRXXF opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $22.40.
About Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (Get Rating)
