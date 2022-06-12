Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAPIF. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

