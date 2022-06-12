Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAPIF. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

About Saputo (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.