Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 780.6% in May

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 780.6% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

