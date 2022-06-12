BMO Capital Markets Cuts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$21.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TCLAF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.