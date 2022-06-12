Bank of America Downgrades Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) to Neutral

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $10.93 on Friday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.