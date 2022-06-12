Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, an increase of 3,548.6% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.2 days.

Shares of YLLXF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Yellow Cake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

