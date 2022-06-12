Berenberg Bank Increases SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €11.20

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €9.80 ($10.54) to €11.20 ($12.04) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of SES from €9.30 ($10.00) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SES from €7.30 ($7.85) to €8.40 ($9.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.84) to €10.00 ($10.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

SGBAF stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $502.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SES will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

