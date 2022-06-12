Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $163.00 and last traded at $163.97, with a volume of 1369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.79.

Specifically, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,186 shares of company stock worth $32,538,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,487,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after buying an additional 1,154,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

