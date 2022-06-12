Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) versus MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Critical Analysis

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Assurant has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.4% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Assurant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Assurant and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 4 0 3.00 MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25

Assurant presently has a consensus price target of $193.48, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 98.93%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Assurant.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assurant and MediaAlpha’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.19 billion 0.92 $1.37 billion $22.88 7.60 MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.89 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -24.61

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 13.23% 11.23% 1.70% MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97%

Summary

Assurant beats MediaAlpha on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

