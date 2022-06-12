Financial Comparison: Markforged (MKFG) and Its Peers

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Markforged to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.79% -20.71% -2.38%

Markforged has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s competitors have a beta of -0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Markforged and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 5 0 2.83 Markforged Competitors 134 1025 2103 65 2.63

Markforged presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 287.32%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -26.63 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 32.21

Markforged’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Markforged competitors beat Markforged on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

