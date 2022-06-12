TheStreet Upgrades Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.8% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 501,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 40.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.