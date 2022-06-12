Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.63. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.