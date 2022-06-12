GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.31.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.04 million, a P/E ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

