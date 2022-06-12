J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on J.Jill to $24.00 in a report on Thursday.

JILL stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.38 million, a PE ratio of 234.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 10.6% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 305,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 17.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 21.1% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

