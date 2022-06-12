Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Drops By 89.8%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 568,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 12.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

