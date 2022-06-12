Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 243.2% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 67.10% and a negative net margin of 1,009.81%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

