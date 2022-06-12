Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $530.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
