Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $530.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

