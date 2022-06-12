Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($53.76) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

ETR:DHER opened at €38.02 ($40.88) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of -8.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

