JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €34.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €38.02 ($40.88) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

