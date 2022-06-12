VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 786.9% in May

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, an increase of 786.9% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on VivoPower International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVPR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVPR opened at $2.20 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

